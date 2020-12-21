GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Kiah Bennett was last seen Monday around 5:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Northeast 3rd Street, according to police.
Bennett has long dark hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 6 and weighs 85 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and red and black striped pants.
Bennett is known to use TriMet.
Anyone who knows of Bennett's whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency at 503.823.3333.
