GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 40-year-old man.
Andrew Beyer was last seen leaving a medical facility in the 4100 block of Northeast Division Street at around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Police said he failed to return from his 30-minute walk.
Beyer's family is concerned for his safety, according to police.
Beyer is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, brown Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Beyer or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.
