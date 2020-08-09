GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
Amelia Patterson, 13, was last seen on Saturday leaving her home in the 19900 block of Northeast Halsey Street. Patterson is believed to be with another runaway youth, according to police.
Police said Patterson has leukemia and left without her necessary medication.
Patterson is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes and pink and white hair.
Anyone who has seen Patterson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
