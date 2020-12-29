GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham Police Department asks for help to find a missing 76-year-old endangered man.
Joe Roper was last seen on Dec. 23 at his home in the 3800 block of Southeast 14th Street in Gresham, according to police.
Police said Roper shows early signs of dementia.
He is described as having brownish-gray hair, blue eyes, a mustache and is missing his teeth. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
