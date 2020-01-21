GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public's help locating victims from a shooting that occurred last year.
On Dec. 6, at around 3:13 a.m., officers were called out to the report of shots fired involved two dark-colored cars in the area of Southeast 192nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
Police said officers located one of the vehicles with a shattered back window at Southeast 187th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
The occupants had fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information about the victims, or anyone who witnessed the shooting, is asked to contact the East Metro Gang Enforcement Team Officer Justin Boyd at 503-618-2658.
