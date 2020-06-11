GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham’s chief of police retired on Thursday, ending a more than 46 year career in law enforcement in Oregon and California, according Gresham city officials.
Robin Sells joined the Gresham Police Department in 2015 as deputy chief. She was hired as chief of police the next year following the retirement of former police chief Craig Junginger.
“During her tenure, one of her top priorities included ensuring officers reached out to the community they serve, through community events and the popular Coffee with a Cop informal conversations,” the City of Gresham said.
Sells also oversaw the establishment of the Mental Health Team, a pilot program that pairs a trained behavioral clinician with police officers, and the recent rollout of body cameras.
“As I have reflected on my long career and approach a milestone birthday, I have decided the moment has come for me to spend time with my family,” Sells said. “I am honored to have served this community for the past five years.”
The city manager will appoint an interim police chief in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.