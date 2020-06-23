GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells will return to work after announcing her retirement earlier this month, the city says.
Sells on June 11 said she would leave the police department after 46 years in law enforcement in Oregon and California.
The City of Gresham on Tuesday said she has chosen to exercise a revocation provision in her retirement agreement and would return to work on June 29.
The move comes amid several city leadership changes.
Gresham’s mayor, Shane Bemis, announced his resignation earlier this month, citing competing priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including his duties as mayor, family responsibilities, and trying to save his family’s restaurant. Gresham’s city manager position also sits vacant.
The City on Tuesday said Sells would not provide public comment at this time.
