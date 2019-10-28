GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred in Gresham Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called out to Highway 26 at Southeast Hillyard Road just after 6:30 a.m.
Police said an SUV was traveling westbound on the highway when it collided with another SUV that had been traveling eastbound and was turning left onto Hillyard Road.
The driver in the turning vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the other driver appeared to have minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police.
Westbound Highway 26 is closed at Southeast Haley Road. ODOT said a detour is in place at Southeast Haley Road.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.