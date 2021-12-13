Gresham Police Department holds first public safety forum

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - As the Portland metro area grapples with an increase in crime and staffing shortages in law enforcement, the Gresham Police Department held its first public safety forum Monday night, giving community members a chance to weigh in on how they want officers to engage with neighborhoods.
Chief Travis Gullberg said Monday's forum is part of an overall review process by consulting firm BerryDunn. The firm is collecting data about the department's operations and will give their recommendations to the chief and city in final report around six months from now. Chief Gullberg said the forum is a great way for the community to help shape the future of Gresham Police.
“It’s a comprehensive approach assessing all of our operations, how we draft policies, how we engage with our community, and how we’ll get better about that," Chief Gullberg said. "They’re going to provide feedback through our community forum.”
Like Portland, Gresham is dealing with petty and violent crimes across the city. This past weekend Gresham resident, Elise Haase's husband's truck was stolen from their apartment parking lot.
"I kept looking around, did we park it there, what happened last night," Haase said.
Haase said her and her family pooled money together to buy the yellow GMC truck for her husband. A die-hard Ducks fan, the truck has University of Oregon decals. Haase said her husband has had the truck since October.
“I was panicked, my husband was upset, he just shocked that it was gone," Haase said. "he was speechless.”
Haase said she's lived in the tri-county area her whole life and is frustrated to see crime in the metro area spike.
“It’s sad it’s very heartbreaking to watch all of this and to see your community struggling out there" Haase said. “We need the police, cutting all of our funding for police is not helping anyone."
To help fix the issue, Chief Gullberg said it's up to the community and local law enforcement to work together. The outcome will be a police force that is aligned with community values that can keep neighborhoods safe. Monday's night forum is just one piece of that Chief Gullberg said.
“It takes a holistic approach and a team effort and that includes our community," Chief Gullberg said. "We know we need to be better than we were in the past and were looking for positive ways to move forward.”