GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The driver of an SUV was cited after he hit a fence and utility pole in Gresham Monday morning, according to Gresham police.
At around 3:22 a.m., officers responded to the report of a crash in the 17000 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Police told FOX 12 that the driver admitted to falling asleep at the wheel before crashing into a fence and knocking down a utility pole.
SUV slammed into a fence & knocked down utility pole on SE Stark in Gresham. Stark now currently closed between 172nd & 169th while @portlandgeneral crews make repairs. @GreshamPD officers on scene wouldn’t elaborate on cause of crash but say driver of SUV was cited & not hurt. pic.twitter.com/I02RJJHHVt— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) May 27, 2019
The driver was not injured.
Police said they cited the driver for careless driving and no insurance.
Southeast Stark was closed for about two hours during the crash investigation.
