GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police found something extra in man's take-out order, and it wasn't more onion rings.
The Gresham Police Department tweeted out a photo showing the unusual way a person tried to hide the gun, but officers were not fooled.
Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3500 block of Northeast 17th at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 16. The caller reported that a man had a gun.
When officers arrived to the scene, they did not locate an assault victim. However, police said they found the gun and drugs.
What seemed like an ingenious place to hide a gun on a call didn't outsmart the cunning officer. The good guys won this hide and seek battle.For those wondering, while this is a great container for onion rings, french fries, and cajun tots, this is NOT proper firearm storage. pic.twitter.com/Pbvw3vk1qw— Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) October 23, 2018
Maycol Ronahn Salinas, 25, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of delivery of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and an unclassified misdemeanor.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.