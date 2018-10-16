Gresham police ID motorcyclist, driver involved in serious injury collision

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police have identified a motorcyclist and a driver involved in a serious-injury crash.
Officers say the crash on Highway 26 near Southeast 11th Street occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday and involved a 19-year-old motorcyclist.
According to police, the driver, identified as Katherine Lankins, 33, of Gresham, was headed east on the highway and trying to turn onto Southeast 11th Street.
The motorcyclist, identified as Philip Reed, also from Gresham, hit the driver while headed west.
Reed was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Lankins remained on scene after the crash and in cooperating with investigators.
Officers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to call them at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.