GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham Police have released the identity of the victim in Monday night’s shooting. They say 19-year-old Safia Greenwood of Portland died from homicidal violence.
Police say around 11:00 PM on December 14th, Gresham Police responded to reports of gunfire at the 1300 block of NE 192nd Ave. There they found one deceased male and evidence of gunfire.
The autopsy determined the cause of death to be homicide.
Police say the East County Major Crimes team has been investigating, and there is no other information to release.
Detectives say anyone who saw or heard anything regarding the shooting to call the Gresham Police tip line at (503) 618-2719.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
"1 person dead after possible shooting in Gresham"?
How else would they have died? "Reported shooting" would have made more sense.
If they were sent. Engine 74 would have had a really short response time.
I'm sorry this person has died.
It seems pretty unusual for that neighborhood.
Drug deal or robbery gone bad, self defense, random attack, gang hit or...?
I hope there's a follow up article to this.
