Gresham police investigate homicide after finding victim

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded just before 1:30 p.m. to East 172nd Street and East Burnside Street. They said they found one man dead at the scene. They said they are reviewing surveillance and trying to speak with witnesses. They did not release the victim’s name or any suspect information.

Police said they saw evidence of bullets hitting a building window and the MAX train platform.

Police said E. Burnside St. between E. 162nd St. and E. 176th St. will be closed in both directions during the investigation. They ask drivers to avoid the area.

TriMet said there is a disruption to MAX Blue Line service in the area. It said to board shuttle buses to Gresham near E. 162nd St. and E. Burnside St. There is no service to E.172nd Ave.

