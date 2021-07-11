Gresham police investigating after bouncer shot at bar

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A bouncer at a Gresham bar is in the hospital after being shot in the head Saturday night, Gresham police said.
Police said at about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to the Second Street Bar near East Powell Boulevard and Main Avenue. They found a bouncer who had a grazing gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said there was some sort of altercation at the bar that likely led to the shooting.
Detectives said they have not developed any suspect information yet. They are asking witnesses to come forward if they saw anything. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department or detective Kevin Carlson at Kevin.Carlson@greshamoregon.gov.
