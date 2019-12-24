Gresham police investigating crash that killed teenage bicyclist

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A 17-year-old boy who was riding a bike died Monday night after a crash in Gresham.
The Gresham Police Department said officers responded to the crash at 9 p.m. after it was reported a bicyclist was hit at Southeast Hogan Road and Southeast 4th Street.
When police arrived at the scene, the bicyclist was found dead.
An investigation of the crash revealed that a group of teenagers were riding bikes northbound on Hogan Road when one rode across the street, directly in front of a passing vehicle. He was then hit, according to police.
At the time of the crash, the teen was not wearing a helmet.
Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Impairment and speed don’t appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the GPD tip line at 503-618-2719.
The identity of the teen has not been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
