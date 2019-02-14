Gresham police investigating deadly shooting; officers say no threat to public

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Gresham.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Southeast 187th Avenue at around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police said one person was shot and killed. Few other details were immediately available as officers worked to get a search warrant.
Police said everyone believed to be involved in the shooting was accounted for and officers said there was no danger to the public in connection with this case.
