GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside of a Walmart.
At about 6:15 p.m., police received a call about shots that were heard in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 3900 West Powell Boulevard. While officers were on the way to the scene, 911 callers reported someone had been shot. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Dashawn Hudson, of Portland, died at the scene from his injuries.
Police say they haven’t made any arrests, but do have some suspect information, which was not provided.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by police. Anyone who witnessed the incident and have not talked to police yet, or have any information about the case, is asked to contact the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 or at 888-989-3505.
there's always something going on at Wal-Mart. If it's not in the parking lot, it's in the store.
