It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near West Powell and 11th Street.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Walmart.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near West Powell and 11th Street. Police say one person was shot and killed.

Gresham police investigating deadly shooting

Image: KPTV

Officers say they haven’t made any arrests, but do have some suspect information.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.