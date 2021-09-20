Gresham police investigating deadly shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Walmart.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near West Powell and 11th Street. Police say one person was shot and killed.
Officers say they haven’t made any arrests, but do have some suspect information.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
