Gresham police investigating deadly shooting

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – At least one person died Tuesday night in the second deadly shooting in Gresham in two weeks.

Police responded to the 300 block of Northeast 9th Street around 7:42 p.m. to a reported shooting.

The Gresham Police Department confirmed to FOX 12 that the shooting was deadly but did not confirm the number of victims. No other details about the shooting are known.

Suspect arrested in killing of former Sam Barlow HS athlete GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said they made an arrest Monday night in connection with a shooting that killed a young man.

This is the second deadly shooting in Gresham in less than two weeks. On Aug. 13, Dominic Jacoby, a former student athlete at Sam Barlow High School, was shot and killed.

This is a developing story, FOX 12 will update it when more information is confirmed.