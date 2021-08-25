Gresham police investigating deadly shooting

KPTV scene photo 

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – At least one person died Tuesday night in the second deadly shooting in Gresham in two weeks.

Gresham police investigating deadly shooting

KPTV scene photo

Police responded to the 300 block of Northeast 9th Street around 7:42 p.m. to a reported shooting.

The Gresham Police Department confirmed to FOX 12 that the shooting was deadly but did not confirm the number of victims. No other details about the shooting are known.

This is the second deadly shooting in Gresham in less than two weeks. On Aug. 13, Dominic Jacoby, a former student athlete at Sam Barlow High School, was shot and killed.

This is a developing story, FOX 12 will update it when more information is confirmed. 

