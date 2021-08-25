Gresham police investigating deadly shooting

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – At least one person died Tuesday night in the second deadly shooting in Gresham in two weeks.
Police responded to the 300 block of Northeast 9th Street around 7:42 p.m. to a reported shooting.
The Gresham Police Department confirmed to FOX 12 that the shooting was deadly but did not confirm the number of victims. No other details about the shooting are known.
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said they made an arrest Monday night in connection with a shooting that killed a young man.
This is the second deadly shooting in Gresham in less than two weeks. On Aug. 13, Dominic Jacoby, a former student athlete at Sam Barlow High School, was shot and killed.
This is a developing story, FOX 12 will update it when more information is confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.