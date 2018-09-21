GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run case in Gresham that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast Hogan Drive and Southeast Stark Street at around 9:20 p.m. Friday.
Officers said a man was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was hit. The driver left the scene traveling south on Hogan Drive.
Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored sedan and it is possibly missing a side mirror.
The man who was hit was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
