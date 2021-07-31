Gresham police investigating homicide at shopping center

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.
At about 8 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at the shopping center at Northeast 181st Street and Northeast Halsey Street. They determined the shooting was a homicide and a man had died. Police have not released any more details at this time.
Most of the parking lot of the shopping center was taped off as police worked to figure out what happened.
Anthony Buendicho used to live in the neighborhood. He and his son were stuck in traffic for two hours because of the road closures from the investigation.
“The violence is starting to get worse you know. People are shooting and it’s a Saturday,” he said.
He said he moved here when he was 16, but decided to move away last year in June because of the increase in violence.
“I had to move,” he said. “I don’t like it. I had to move for my family and for myself. It’s a sad change.”
He also said he isn’t surprised this happened.
“Too much of this going on, cars getting stolen, families having to stay inside instead of going to the park and you know of course the shooting now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.