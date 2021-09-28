GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Gresham police said they are investigating a homicide after a body was found on September 24.
At about 9:47 p.m. police responded to a 911 call of a deceased man located in the roadway at the 18900 block of Northeast Portal Way.
An autopsy was performed by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office and the death was ruled a homicide.
At this time the name of the victim is being withheld until family members can be notified.
Detectives are asking for any additional witnesses to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.