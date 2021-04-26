Gresham police investigating shooting after person found dead

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A person died in a shooting late Sunday night in Gresham, according to police.
Officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the 17400 block of Southeast Stark Street.
At the scene, police found a male body. Police are now investigating his death. The victim has not been identified.
The Gresham Police Department did not have any suspect information to release early Monday morning.
(1) comment
Portland crime spilling out into Gresham?
