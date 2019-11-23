GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A victim was found with a gunshot wound in Gresham Friday evening.
Gresham police said an incident occurred in the 400 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue around 11 p.m. after reports of hearing gunshots near the 7-Eleven.
Police contacted a man about 40 blocks away who had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
Through the investigation the incidents are believed to be related, according to police.
Officers said they have not located a suspect and there is no known threat to the public.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Gresham and Portland officers worked together and Gresham detectives responded to lead the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
