GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police say they have located the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Wednesday morning on an Interstate 84 exit.
At around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a crash on the I-84/Northeast 181st eastbound off-ramp.
Police said a woman, who has not been identified, was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle left the scene.
On Thursday, police said the vehicle had been located and a person of interest is cooperating with the investigation.
No arrests or citations have been issued at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash, or took the NE 181st eastbound exit before 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, is asked to call police at 503-618-2719.
