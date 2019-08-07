Gresham police looking for endangered 12-month-old child

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding an endangered 12-month-old child.
Police say Phoenix Burks was last seen with her mother almost a week ago.
Last Thursday, the court ordered that Phoenix be taken into protective custody.
When the Department of Human Services contacted the child’s mother, 20-year-old Raemi Carter, she immediately fled with Phoenix, according to police.
Police say Carter has connections in Oregon, California and Nevada.
Anyone with information on Phoenix’s whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333 or if needed, 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.