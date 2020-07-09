Gresham police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
Police say 15-year-old Arlene Olivia Segura was last seen 12 hours ago. She is believed to be suicidal, according to police.
Segura is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she is wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and red and black Vans shoes.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Gresham police.
