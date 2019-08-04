Gresham police looking for missing man with dementia

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 67-year-old man with dementia.
Police say James Lee Rivers was last seen at the Highland Safeway at 1001 SW Highland Dr. between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Rivers has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’11” tall and weighs about 175 pounds.
Police say Rivers was last seen wearing a dark jacket with white lettering, a green shirt with “Just Do It” written on the front, blue shorts, white shoes and a light-colored ball cap.
Anyone with information about Rivers’ whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333 or if needed, 911.
