GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 61-year-old man with a past traumatic brain injury.
Police say James Reynolds was last seen on foot near 181st Avenue and Stark Street about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Reynolds has red hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ 2” tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who knows of Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
