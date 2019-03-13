GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for witnesses after a bicyclist was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon and seriously hurt.
Officers with the Gresham Police Department responded near the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard at approximately 3:30 p.m.
A witness told officers that two vehicles may have been racing with the collision occurred.
The bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to the police department.
Officers confirm the bicyclist was wearing a helmet. No arrests or citations have been issued and police continue to investigate.
Officers are searching for witnesses to the collision or the possible racing prior to the collision; anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
