GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department says a 37-year-old woman who went missing on Monday has been located.
Rachelle Carson, who is mentally disabled, was last seen at around 5:30 p.m.
Police did not say where she was last seen.
On Wednesday morning, police said Carson has been located and is safe.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
