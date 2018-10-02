GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy reported missing to Gresham police has been found safe.
Police said Westen Occeas was seen around 9 a.m. Monday when he was dropped off at Parkrose Middle School. Occeas was at school all day and stayed late.
He was then seen at a park near 131st and Shaver playing basketball between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Police said Occeas was seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday when a friend dropped him off at Parkrose Middle School. According to police, he saw his father's car and ran away.
Occeas was described as about 4 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie.
Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, police reported Occeas had been located after he returned to the school. Police thanked everyone who helped get the word out.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.