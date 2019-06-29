GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday has been located and is safe.
Jaylik Gray was last seen at around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said he left his home near Northeast Hood Avenue and Division Street. Police described him as a runaway.
On Sunday, police reported that Jaylik had been found and is safe.
No additional information was released.
