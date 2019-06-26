GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been found after she ran away from home.
Police Wednesday night said Carmen Welch had left her home near Northeast Division Street and Northeast 8th Street and asked for the public's help finding her.
The police department later Wednesday night said she had been found safe and thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
