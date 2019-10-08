GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A 25-year-old man who was reported missing has been located.
According to police, Jorge Leonardo was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. leaving his home near Southeast 176th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Police were concerned for Leonardo’s welfare because they say he functions at the level of a 12-year-old.
Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said Leonardo was located and is safe.
