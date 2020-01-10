GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A missing Gresham man has been found safe.
The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help finding 47-year-old Jesus Beas-Aguilar on Friday evening.
He was last seen Friday around 2:30 p.m. at his home near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.
Officers were concerned for Beas-Aguilar’s welfare, due to health issues.
By 6:50 p.m., police said Beas-Aguilar had been found and he was reported to be OK.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.