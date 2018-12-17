GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A missing woman has been found safe.
The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help Saturday locating 34-year-old Lacy Mae Erkkila.
Officers said they were concerned about her well-being after she left the Mt. Hood Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.
On Monday, Gresham police reported that Erkkila had been located and she is safe.
No further details were released.
