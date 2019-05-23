GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been located safe.
Police said Jailine Moreno-Solario was last seen at about 9 a.m. after she was dropped off at Reynolds High School.
According to police, her family was worried about her due to mental health issues.
At around 11:46 p.m., police said Moreno-Solario was located and is safe.
No other details were released.
