GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say a missing 12-year-old boy has returned home safely.
Police say Elliot Niilamptey Bruce was last seen on Monday morning after leaving a sleepover near the 17400 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
Wednesday evening, police reported that Elliot had returned home and is safe.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
