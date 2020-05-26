GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says a 28-year-old woman reported missing and believed to be endangered has been found and has been reunited with her family.
Officers asked for help on Tuesday finding Bronwyn Miles, who they said suffers from mental health issues and was without her medication.
Officers said they believed Miles had traveled to Old Town in downtown Portland. Officers later Tuesday afternoon said they have found her in downtown Portland and helped reunite her with family members.
