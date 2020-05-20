GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – An 80-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday night has been found.
Gresham police said Jack Patterson, who suffers from dementia, was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the 18700 block of Southeast Richey Road.
On Thursday morning, police said Patterson had been located and is safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.