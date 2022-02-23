GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department said a woman reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe.
Police said Wanda Och, 84, called her son, who lives in Fairview, from a 7-Eleven in the 6300 block of Southeast Harmony in Milwaukie at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to report she was lost and needed help.
According to police, an employee gave Och directions to drive to her son's house by going north on Southeast 82nd Drive, then east on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Just minutes after police sent out a missing persons report, Och was located in a Portland hospital waiting room. Her family has been notified and on their way to pick her up.