GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man reported missing out of Gresham has been found and is safe, according to Gresham police.
Law enforcement Wednesday evening said they were concerned for the welfare of Cameron Clark. Clark is on the autism spectrum, according to police.
Officers Wednesday night said Clark had been located and is safe. The police department thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
