GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police say two missing brothers who ran away from home have been found safe.
The police department Thursday afternoon asked for the public's help finding the missing boys, identified as Cassius and Raymond Hill, ages 9 and 10 years old.
Officers later Thursday said the boys had been located around 5 p.m. Police said the boys ran away from their home off Northeast 162nd Avenue to avoid discipline.
