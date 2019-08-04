GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say they have located a missing 67-year-old man with dementia.
James Lee Rivers was last seen at the Highland Safeway at 1001 SW Highland Dr. between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.
Monday evening, police said they located Rivers and thanked the public for their help.
No additional information was released.
