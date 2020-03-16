GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A missing 67-year-old woman has been found and is safe, according to the Gresham Police Department.
Law enforcement asked for help on Monday evening finding Judy Ann Dodds.
Police said Dodds was last seen driving her BMW 328 near the 18900 block of Northeast Marine Drive on Monday afternoon and asked for help finding her.
Police later Monday evening said Dodds returned home and is safe.
