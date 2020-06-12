Gresham police: Mother took young son outside of supervised visit, both sought

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a mother who left a supervised visit with her 3-year-old son.
Gresham police reported late Thursday night that they are looking for Rosalie and Zayden Dunlap.
Rosalie is Zayden’s mother, according to police, and she is only allowed supervised visits with him.
She took Zayden outside of a visit and they have not been seen since.
Police said that Rosalie may be driving a black Kia Rio with Oregon license plate ZTM365.
Rosalie lives in the area of 1300 block of Northeast 186th.
Police are asking anyone who sees the Dunlaps to contact them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
