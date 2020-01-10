GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old man.
Jesus Beas-Aguilar was last seen Friday around 2:30 p.m. at his home near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.
Officers are concerned for Beas-Aguilar’s welfare, as they say he is living with medical issues and low cognitive ability.
Beas-Aguilar has brown hair, stands approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweatpants, and black slippers.
Anyone who knows of Beas-Aguilar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
