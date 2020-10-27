Gresham police officer's son donates bike to hit and run victim

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham police officer's son donated his bike to help a young boy who was recently hit by a car while riding his own bike earlier this month.
Gresham police say that driver is still on the run.
Officer Dan Marciano says officers responded to a hit and run on Oct. 5 just after 5 p.m. on Northeast 178th Avenue and Northeast Oregon Street.
Marciano says an 8-year-old boy who was riding his bike was hit and sustained multiple injuries. Marciano says that boy's bike was damaged as a result too.
On Monday, Marciano gave the boy another bike. It was his 7-year-old son's bike, which he says his son decided to donate to the boy.
"I felt bad that he got hit by a car," Carter Marciano said.
"I think that there’s calls that we get dispatched to that kind of stick with you, because this little boy was the same age as my kids, I wanted to try to do something nice for him," Marciano said. "I think that it’s a very nice thing that he did. I hope he continues to do stuff like this for the rest of his life."
Police say the suspect was driving a minivan. If you know anything regarding the incident, contact the department's tip line at 503-618-2719.
